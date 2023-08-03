Ex-Google Recruiter Highlights That One Step Where 'Everyone Fails' Post Job Application

Nolan Church, a former recruiter for Google and DoorDash, underscores the significance of follow-up messages after job applications, CNBC reports.

Church, who currently is the CEO of a talent marketplace for executives called Continuum, stressed that a personalized message to the hiring manager or CEO following an application could make a candidate stand out.

He revealed that during his time at DoorDash, such proactive applicants were often given attention. This is also the step that “everyone fails” to follow up with.

He advised job-seekers to introduce themselves, reiterate their application and explain their fit for the role and their admiration for the company in these follow-up messages.

“In a perfect recruiting process, both sides are assessing each other. And if you have already started that process, you're actually making my life a lot easier,” said Church.

Image via Shutterstock