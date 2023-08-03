Doritos And Diet Coke At Your Fingertips: Amazon To Revamp Grocery Business With Whole Foods Market

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN is set to revamp its grocery business, integrating Whole Foods Market more closely since its acquisition almost six years ago, Bloomberg reports.

The overhaul, led by former Tesco Plc executive Tony Hoggett, includes store revamps, testing highly automated warehouses, and offering fresh-food delivery to non-Prime customers. The company also plans to merge its various e-commerce supermarket offerings into one online cart.

Starting Aug. 2, Amazon will invite non-Prime subscribers in several U.S. metropolitan areas to order groceries online from Amazon Fresh stores and warehouses. The company aims to make this offer standard nationwide by year-end and eventually include products from Whole Foods and other grocers.

At Whole Foods, you won’t find products like Doritos and Diet Coke, as the store focuses on natural and organic ingredients, avoiding items such as hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup, and aspartame. However, Amazon aims to change that by enabling customers to order these snacks and beverages alongside their Whole Foods purchases.

Amazon is also looking to simplify the shopping process by stocking more Whole Foods products in Amazon warehouses and creating one cart. The company is also revamping its Fresh stores, making the space more inviting with bright colors and additional items.

Amazon’s grocery business aims to use regular pantry refills to drive traffic and coax shoppers to buy other products. The company has been trying for years to figure out how to profitably sell fresh food and believes physical stores can double as pickup locations and mini-fulfillment centers.

Image via Shutterstock

