Ford And Jeep To Face Fresh Challenge As Toyota Plans Land Cruiser's US Return: WSJ

Toyota Motor Corp. TM unveiled a revamped Land Cruiser on Wednesday, targeting a U.S. return next year to rival Stellantis NV’s STLA Jeep and Ford Motor Company’s F Bronco, WSJ reports.

Toyota showcased its new Land Cruiser, echoing the boxy designs from the pre-2000s. The company confirmed its intentions to reintroduce the redesigned SUV to the U.S. market in the upcoming year, following its previous discontinuation.

See Also: Tesla’s Cybertruck Could Weigh Less Than Rivian R1T And GM’s Hummer EV, Say Teardown Experts

Starting at a price point in the mid-$50,000s, the relaunch mirrors Ford’s strategy with the Bronco in 2020. This move could challenge Jeep in the “adventure vehicle” segment, with automakers increasingly focusing on larger, more lucrative vehicles like SUVs, according to the Journal.

The Land Cruiser, originally introduced in the 1950s as a nod to Britain's Land Rover, had been a staple for off-road enthusiasts. Despite its legacy, it faced challenges in the high-priced segment, leading to its discontinuation in the U.S. in 2021.

Having sold 11.3 million units globally as of June 2023, the Land Cruiser is renowned for its durability, especially in regions like Australia and the Middle East.

Image source – Shutterstock