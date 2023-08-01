Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA Cybertruck is one of the most widely anticipated new vehicles of the year and not a day passes by without an incremental update about it from frenzied fans.

What Happened: Tesla's Cybertruck could weigh less than Rivian Automotive, Inc.'s RIVN R1T and General Motors Corp.'s GM Hummer EV, according to teardown experts Sandy Munro and Cory Steuben.

The Cybertruck is going to be a rugged product, going by the photo officially released by the company on its Investor Day, the duo said in a new video published last week. They speculated that the electrified pick-up truck could be closer to four tons.

It may not weigh less than 6,000 pounds or three tons for tax purposes. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 that came into effect this year provides for qualifying businesses to claim a deduction of up to $28,900 when the gross weight of the vehicle is at least 6,000 pounds.

The two said the Cybertuck will likely land at around 6,800 pounds, or 3.4 tons compared to Rivian R1T's weight of over 7,000 pounds and Hummer's 9,000 pounds.

Explaining the reason for Cybertruck's relatively less weight, the teardown experts said the latter two vehicles not only have a body but also a frame and a suspension. Rivian also has cradles, they said.

But with Cybertruck, there is a Giga casting in the front and two in the rear with no frame and there are no mating interfaces as well, the duo said. Also, Cybertruck has an efficient structural battery pack, which is something similar to the battery pack of the Model Y vehicle, they added.

Why It's Important: Cybertruck is widely believed to give Tesla's volume a real lift when production ramps up in 2024. The company will likely make the first deliveries of the EV in the fourth quarter.

Last month, Tesla's official Twitter handle tweeted the picture of the first production model Cybertruck rolling out of the production line. Over the past month, several fans reported sightings of camouflaged Cybertruck and shared pictures of the same. The next-big vehicle from Tesla's stable has also been in New Zealand for winter testing.

Tesla ended Monday's session up 0.37% at $267.43, according to Benzinga Pro data.

