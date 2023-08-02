Uber Joins AI Bandwagon With Chatbot Plan To Level Up Customer Service

Uber Technologies Inc. UBER plans to embrace the growing trend of AI chatbot integration, joining the ranks of rivals like DoorDash, Inc DASH and Instacart Inc.

What Happened: Uber plans to develop an AI-powered chatbot that aims to enhance customer service and automate tasks.

Uber’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, confirmed the plans and said the company has long been using AI and machine learning algorithms for services like car and courier matching, reported Bloomberg.

“We have been working with machine learning, artificial intelligence systems for years and years,” he said, adding, “Every time you get matched up with a car or a courier, algorithms are making that happen, from the time of day, distance, all of that is driven by machine learning.”

Why It’s Important: This strategic move by Uber is in line with the recent developments seen in its delivery competitors.

DoorDash has been working on a system called DashAI, which aims to expedite food ordering and guide customers through available options on their app.

Similarly, Instacart launched a feature dubbed “Ask Instacart,” powered by OpenAI’s API, enabling customers to inquire about food preparation.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN also leveraged AI for faster deliveries and logistics, including transportation, where customers search for products on Amazon and to figure out where to place their inventory.

