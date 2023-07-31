Ron DeSantis Accuses Kamala Harris Of Picking Fight Over Florida's Slavery Curriculum: Says, Left Weaving 'Phony Narratives'

In a recent development, Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has defended the state’s new curriculum on slavery, which has sparked widespread controversy.

The curriculum, which suggests that enslaved people “developed skills” that some used for their benefit, has been criticized by various prominent officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris and several Black Republicans serving in Congress.

DeSantis, in an interview aired on Fox News, stated that he did not “pick the fight” and accused the left of creating “phony narratives”.

What Happened: The new Florida curriculum on slavery has been a hot topic of debate recently. DeSantis, in his interview with Bret Baier, stated that Vice President Harris has misrepresented the state’s standards, The Hill reports.

The curriculum, which requires teaching on race to be “objective”, has been criticized by several Black Republicans in Congress, including Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). DeSantis has maintained that the curriculum is being misrepresented and that the adoption of the curriculum was a public process in which objections could have been raised previously.

Why It Matters: This controversy comes amid DeSantis’s campaign struggles, including a significant drop in the polls and the need to lay off 38 staff members.

His stance on the state’s slavery curriculum has drawn criticism from Black conservative lawmakers, further complicating his campaign efforts.

DeSantis’s campaign struggles are also reflected in his trailing behind former President Donald Trump in the polls. Experts suggest that DeSantis’s less aggressive approach towards Trump and his lack of a memorable personality might be contributing to his lagging performance.

