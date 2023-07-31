Rivian Tweaks Warranty For Dual Motor System: What EV Buyers Should Know

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN has lowered its warranty for its dual motor drive system as compared to its flagship quad motor.

What Happened: In both the United States and Canada, the EV maker offers a comprehensive warranty of five years or 60,000 miles or its kilometer equivalent, whichever comes first, for its quad motor vehicles. For the battery pack, the warranty extends for 8 years or 175,000 miles.

However, for dual motors, the comprehensive warranty is only 4 years or 50,000 miles. For the battery pack, it’s either 8 years or 150,000 miles.

Irrespective of the drive system, both the drivetrain and body panels perforated by corrosion will be covered for 8 years, the company says on its website.

Why It Matters: Rivian announced its three different drive system configurations earlier this month.

The dual motor drive system is targeted at users who are looking for merely efficiency and not top-end performance. It provides an estimated range of 270 to 400 miles with the ability to reach 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, unlike the quad’s 3 seconds. Though drastically lower than the quad motor, the dual motor is still capable of 533 horsepower and 610 lb-ft of torque.

Rivian also has a performance dual-motor drivetrain for users who want additional range and incredible power without the capability of the quad-motor system. It offers an estimated range of 307-400 miles and can reach 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

The dual-motor warranty is in line with EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA which offers a basic warranty that covers the vehicle for 4 years or 50,000 miles. Others who offer a basic warranty of four years include BMW and Mercedes.

Photo courtesy: Rivian