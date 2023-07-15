Rivian Automotive Inc.‘s RIVN R1 platform is now available with three different drive system configurations to cater to users’ specific needs and preferences.

What Happened: Rivian launched the R1 platform with its flagship quad-motor drive system targeting performance both on-road and off. This system offers 835 horsepower and 908 lb-ft of torque, allowing the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds. The quad-motor R1T variant is estimated to have a range of 328 miles, while the R1S variant is projected to have a range of 321 miles.

However, if users want additional range and incredible power without the capability of R1’s quad-motor system, they can opt for performance dual-motor drive system.

Performance dual motor offers an estimated range of 307-400 miles and can reach 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. With a performance dual motor one can tow up to 11,000 lbs with the R1T and 7,700 lbs with the R1S. One can also further expand range with Rivian’s max pack battery.

"Performance Dual-Motor is an absolutely incredible, high-performing drive unit, and still capable of mind-blowing acceleration,” Senior Director of Powertrain and Thermal Engineering Henry Huang said.

If you are not someone who needs top end performance, but just efficiency, you can opt for the dual-motor which provides an estimate range of 270 to 400 miles with the ability to reach 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds. Dual motor is still capable of 533 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque.

Why It Matters: For the second quarter, Rivian said it produced 13,992 vehicles, up from 9,395 in the first quarter. It delivered 12,640 vehicles in the time period, up from 7,946 in the first quarter, and in line with the company’s expectations.

The company also said that it is ‘on track’ to meet its annual production guidance of 50,000 vehicles.

