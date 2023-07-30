El-Erian Sparks Debate: Should The Federal Reserve Emulate Bank of England With External Review? Twitterati Suggests AI Take On Central Banking

Noted economist Mohamed A. El-Erian has sparked a discussion over the Federal Reserve’s accountability and policy formation process.

In a recent tweet, El-Erian suggested that the Federal Reserve should follow the Bank of England’s example and conduct a similar external review.

What Happened: El-Erian shared the news that former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke would lead a review into forecasting at the Bank of England. He said this move by the U.K.’s central bank inspires “motion for dinner table debate.”

The economist’s comments come amidst growing concerns over the Federal Reserve’s approach to policy formation and its economic impact.

El-Erian has previously argued that Congress should enhance the Federal Reserve’s accountability and require it to follow the Bank of England in structurally inserting outside views in its policy formation.

Why It Matters: The Federal Reserve’s policy decisions significantly affect the U.S. economy. El-Erian’s call for an external review of the Federal Reserve’s policy formation process highlights the need for greater transparency and accountability in central banking.

This debate comes at a time when the Federal Reserve’s policies have been under scrutiny, with some critics calling for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dismissal due to perceived policy missteps.

In response to El-Erian’s tweet, a user said it was “like appointing the fox to guard the hen house.”





Another commentator suggested that central banking should come under the purview of Artificial Intelligence. He said, “No other entity could survive producing forward guidance, dot plots and forecasts that so repeatedly and extensively fail to predict real events without being disbanded.”

El-Erian’s comments have sparked a broader discussion about the role of central banks and the need for reforms to ensure their policies effectively support economic growth and stability.

