Donald Trump, on Friday, defended his handling of surveillance footage at his Mar-A-Lago residence, which is at the center of major new criminal charges in the federal case over the former president’s retention of classified documents.

What Happened: Trump, in his first public interview since being accused of the new crimes, told a conservative radio host that the tapes were his and that they were given to the authorities.

"These are my tapes that we gave to them," Trump said on "The John Fredericks Show."

"And they basically then say, ‘That's not enough,'" Trump added.

See Also: Donald Trump Will Still Run For President If Convicted, And Right Now That’s Perfectly Legal

The former president also vowed to continue his campaign even if he is convicted and sentenced. When questioned about whether a potential sentence would end his presidential bid, Trump confidently stated, “Not at all, there's nothing in the constitution to say that it could.”

Why It Matters: The recent developments are significant as they add to the legal challenges facing Trump, who is already facing multiple charges in the classified documents case.

The recent charges in the special counsel’s investigation focus on an alleged effort by Trump and his associates to erase video surveillance footage requested by a federal grand jury in June 2022.

Later in the day, Trump took to social media to accuse special counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland of intimidation and called for their imprisonment.

Read Next: Ron DeSantis Trails Trump In Polls Due To Lack Of ‘Memorable Personality,’ Say Experts: He Hasn’t ‘Hit Him Hard Enough’

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.