Is Elon Musk's Success A Result Of Deception? Facebook Co-Founder Challenges True Impact Of Tesla, SpaceX

Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz has cast doubts on the true impact of Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX, fueling a contentious debate over whether Elon Musk‘s success has been achieved through deceptive practices rather than the visionary breakthroughs the world has come to believe.

What Happened: In a candid and thought-provoking revelation on Meta Platforms Inc.‘s META Threads, Moskovitz raised critical doubts about the legitimacy of Musk’s success, sparking heated discussions among netizens.

His skepticism centered around the notion that Musk’s companies, Tesla and SpaceX, may not be as revolutionary as they are often portrayed. “If they were really built on outward lies, rather than just self-deceptions (rose-colored glasses), then we should really see them as scams he got away with.”

The Facebook co-founder particularly targeted the expected range of Tesla’s electric vehicles, which he argued were potentially exaggerated to present the company as an industry leader, citing a Reuters report.

He further raised concerns about Musk’s promises of fully autonomous cars, suggesting that these claims have allowed Tesla to attract resources at the potential expense of rival companies.

Musk has long been advocating for self-driving software, but Tesla’s current version of Full Self-Driving or FSD remains in beta and requires a licensed driver to operate the vehicle. “Estimating correctly wouldn’t have looked revolutionary.”

While some argue that Musk’s grandiose advertising and overpromising have been instrumental in pushing the automotive industry towards innovation, Moskovitz contends that these tactics might have hindered genuine competition, diverting resources from other companies like BYD, Toyota, Nikola, and Rivian.

Why It’s Important: At the time of writing, while Musk had not responded to Moskovitz’s critique, he did respond to a Twitter, now “X” user who shared a meme depicting the tech billionaire’s company as an app killer.

