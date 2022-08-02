This Tesla Model Y Has Gone 100K Miles In 22 Months: How Is The Battery Holding Up?

The Tesla Inc TSLA Model Y Crossover SUV has only been on the market for a few years, so data on high mileage vehicles is rare. But an owner posting to Tesla Motors Club forum recently passed the 100,000-mile mark on their 2020 Model Y and are sharing their experience.

Over that time, the average efficiency is 287wh/mile, which comes in just above the EPA rating of 279wh/mile, showing the expected efficiency over the lifetime of the vehicle. The owner has used 28,746kWh in the lifetime of the vehicle. Since the battery pack on the 2020 Model Y is approximate 75kWh, the pack has been fully utilized over 380 times.

If paying the average electricity cost in the U.S. of 13.7 cents per kWh, the owner would have paid approximately $3,938.20 to go 100k miles, or 3.9 cents per mile.

All of that battery utilization comes with some degradation, as is unavoidable with today's electric vehicle battery technology. The owner says they are happy with the performance so far.

When new, the car had an estimated range of 316 miles. The Model Y is now reporting an estimated range of 286 miles at 100% charge. This equates to approximately 10% loss of battery capacity in 100,000 miles. If the trend continues, the owner can expect the pack to stay above the 70% warranty triggering threshold until around 300,000 miles, although it is common to see more degradation when a battery is new and that process then slows over time.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.