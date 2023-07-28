Tesla's Megacharger Network Ready For Cybertruck? California Sighting Sparks Excitement

Despite the Tesla Semi not yet entering mass production, Tesla Inc. TSLA is already making strides in developing the Megacharger network, the charging infrastructure for the Class 8 all-electric truck, Teslarati reports.

Distinct Megachargers: These Megachargers are unique, being physically larger than regular Supercharger stalls and equipped with a larger square-shaped plug designed for the Tesla Semi. A recently sighted Megacharger in Baker, California, has sparked speculations about its compatibility with smaller vehicles like the Cybertruck.

Cybertruck Compatibility: During the vehicle's first delivery event in December 2022, CEO Elon Musk and Semi truck engineering executive Dan Priestley noted that Tesla had developed an MW charger that could be used for both the Semi and the Cybertruck.

This has led to assumptions that some of Tesla's Megachargers would be fitted with a NACS plug, or Tesla may release an adapter for the Cybertruck to be compatible with the Megacharger's plug.

