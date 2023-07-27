GOP Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy Says Making White House Aspirants Do Push-Ups, Pull-Ups An 'Interesting Idea'

Republican Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy responded to a tweet advocating a physical for White House aspirants that include push-ups, pull-ups, and running a mile on Thursday.

What Happened: Ramaswamy reacted to the tweet by stating, “Interesting idea. Not as a requirement, but even as a thought experiment.”

This response comes amidst ongoing discussions about the age and physical fitness of potential presidential candidates, particularly with the possibility of the two oldest presidents in U.S. history, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, running for office again.

Why It Matters: Ramaswamy’s response to the tweet suggests a willingness to consider unconventional criteria for presidential fitness.

The issue of age and physical fitness has become a focal point in the upcoming presidential election. According to an Ipsos poll, a significant percentage of the U.S. electorate expressed concerns about the age of potential candidates.

Furthermore, another poll showed that most Americans do not want either Biden or Trump to run in the 2024 presidential elections, with Biden’s age being a major reason for this sentiment.

