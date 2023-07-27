Team Biden Covering Up UFOs? GOP Lawmaker Says 'Devil Has Been In Our Way'

A Republican congressman on Wednesday accused the President Joe Biden-led administration and the U.S. intelligence team of covering up information about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs), commonly known as UFOs.

What Happened: During a House Oversight subcommittee hearing, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) claimed that the government’s lack of transparency on the subject of UFOs amounts to a “coverup,” Politico reported.

Burchett cited an example of a proposed amendment to the Federal Aviation Administration that would have made pilot reports of UFOs available to Congress, but the bill was never advanced.

"The devil has been in our way through this thing. We've run into roadblocks from members from the intelligence community, the Pentagon," said Burchett.

Other lawmakers, including Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI), chair of the panel's national security subcommittee, also accused the Biden administration of not being transparent on the subject of UFOs. Witnesses and lawmakers emphasized the importance of investigating UFOs as a national security matter, suggesting that unidentified craft could be drones or aircraft operated by adversaries.

"We are not just debating the existence of UAPs. We're deliberating on the principles that define our republic, which is a commitment to transparency and accountability," Grothman said.

Why It Matters: The issue of UFOs has gained significant attention in recent years, with the Pentagon reportedly probing over 650 UFO cases.

Meanwhile, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the ranking Democrat on the subcommittee, stressed the need for bipartisanship on the issue. Rather than dismiss claims, Republicans and Democrats must work together to "cut through misinformation and to look at the facts in a serious and thoughtful manner," he said.

