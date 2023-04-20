Alien Invasion Or Hoax? Pentagon Probing Over 650 UFO Cases

A Pentagon official, in a testament to the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the agency is scrutinizing a growing number of unidentified flying objects incidents and has identified around 650 cases.

What Happened: Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, in an attempt to reduce some of the extraterrestrial speculations surrounding the sightings, said his team had discovered no signs of alien involvement.

The Pentagon official said around 50% of the reports on “unidentified aerial phenomena” have been given higher priority for further investigation to determine if sufficient information exists to solve the cases.

"I will not close a case that I cannot defend the conclusions of," Kirkpatrick said.

"I should also state clearly for the record that in our research, AARO has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics," Kirkpatrick said.

Why It Matters: Kirkpatrick’s visit marked the second appearance by Pentagon officials on Capitol Hill over the past year amid lawmakers’ rising concerns that U.S. adversaries may operate these unidentified vehicles.

The official also told the senators that "the majority of unidentified objects reported to AARO demonstrated mundane characteristics of balloons, clutter, natural phenomena or other readily explainable sources."

