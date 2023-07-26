Mitch McConnell Jokes To Biden About His Freezing Episode: 'I Got Sandbagged'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) humorously referred to his recent freeze during a press conference as being “sandbagged,” drawing a parallel to President Joe Biden‘s trip over a sandbag at the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement last month. The Hill reports.

What Happened: The minority leader in Senate said, “The president called to check on me. I told him I got sandbagged.”

McConnell’s freeze during his weekly press conference raised concerns about his health, prompting Biden to check in on him.

McConnell, who is 81 and had a concussion earlier this year, was escorted away from the podium by his Republican colleagues after he stopped speaking mid-sentence. He later returned to finish his Q&A session, assuring reporters that he was “fine.”

Why It Matters: The incident highlights the ongoing conversation about the age of elected officials in the United States.

The average age of a senator is the highest it’s been in at least the last 20 years. Both McConnell and Biden have had their health and age scrutinized, with Biden’s falls and McConnell’s recent freeze serving as reminders of the physical demands of their roles.

