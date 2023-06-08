Congress Takes UFO Whistleblower Seriously, Plans Hearing. Elon Musk? Not So Much.

While Tesla, Inc CEO Elon Musk recently dismissed claims made by a former high-level U.S. intelligence officer stating that the government is in possession of “intact vehicles” that are “of exotic origin.”

The House Oversight Committee, meanwhile, is taking an interest in the whistleblower report and is now preparing for a hearing on UFOs.

"In addition to recent claims by a whistleblower, reports continue to surface regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena. The House Oversight Committee is following these UAP reports and is in the early stages of planning a hearing,” Oversight Committee spokesman Austin Hacker told ABC News.

David Grusch, a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), handed over classified information to Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General, according to the DeBrief.

'We Are Not Alone': In an interview with NewsNation on Monday, Grusch alleged a “top secret military program” has “retrieved non-human, exotic-origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed” and has been hiding it from Congress and the American public, which he said “is extremely unethical and immoral.”

The 36-year-old also suggested the U.S. government has recovered bodies of extraterrestrial species, “Naturally when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed, um, sometimes you encounter dead pilots and believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true,” he told the outlet. Prefacing his statement with, “We are not alone.”

What’s Happened Since: Susan Gough, a spokesperson for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon, denied the claims Tuesday. There is no "verifiable information to substantiate the claims," she told Fox News Digital.

On the same day, when the White House was asked about the whistleblower’s claims, Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, refused to answer the question, according to The Independent. “This whistleblower report alleging that the U.S. military’s been retrieving craft of non-human origin for at least several decades. Are we alone? And if we were not, would you even tell us?” a Fox News Business reporter asked before being directed to the Department of Defense.

Image by Enrique from Pixabay