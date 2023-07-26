Alien Aircrafts And The 'Bodies' Are In US Custody: Congressional Hearing

The U.S. government has the extraterrestrial aircraft and the "bodies” of those in them concealed in a multi-decade-long program that confirms aliens exist, according to a former Air Force intelligence officer who testified to Congress on Wednesday.

What Happened: A House Oversight subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs conducted an eye-opening congressional hearing which focused on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs), or UFOs.

The panel, which consisted of David Grusch, a former U.S. intelligence official; David Fravor, a former Navy commander; and Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot, shared their respective experiences and knowledge, prompting lawmakers to push for more transparency on the matter from the federal government.

Both Fravor and Graves claimed to have spotted UAPs during their time in the military.

Graves went as far as to describe sightings as “routine” and “grossly underreported” by as much as 95% among commercial and military pilots.

Meanwhile, Grusch, who hasn’t personally seen UAPs, made the claim that he was informed of a government UAP retrieval and reverse engineering program that has been in operation for multiple decades.

His testimony raised the possibility that the U.S. government has been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s, a claim the Pentagon categorically denies.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for more information about UAPs to be made public, and that it should be treated seriously due to national security implications.

An amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act was introduced earlier this month by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), NBC News reported.

The amendment proposes the creation of a review board tasked with declassifying UFO-related records.

The American people, as Graves put it, “deserve to know what is happening in our skies.”

Read Next: WATCH: Mitch McConnell Freezes During Press Conference, Taken Away By Republican Colleagues

Photo: Shutterstock