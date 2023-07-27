What Led Mark Zuckerberg's Meta To Team Up With Microsoft On ChatGPT-Rival Llama-2

Mark Zuckerberg has revealed the key factors behind the collaboration between Meta Platforms Inc. META and Microsoft Corporation MSFT to introduce Llama 2.

What Happened: During Meta’s second-quarter earnings call, Zuckerberg addressed Meta’s collaboration with Microsoft to open-source Llama-2, the company’s latest and most advanced AI technology available to developers and software enthusiasts worldwide, free of charge.

According to Zuckerberg, the primary reason for partnering with Microsoft is Meta’s lack of a public-cloud offering. By teaming up with Microsoft, Meta gains access to Microsoft’s established cloud capabilities without having to develop their cloud infrastructure.

This strategic collaboration allows Meta to leverage Microsoft’s expertise in cloud computing, enhancing their AI initiatives.

He further said that while Llama-2 is open-source, large companies like Microsoft, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google, with public-cloud offerings, won’t get a free license and may need to make revenue-sharing arrangements due to their commercial usage and reselling of the services.

Why It’s Important: With Llama-2 being open-sourced, researchers and businesses alike can tap into the power of this advanced language model, opening up new possibilities for AI-driven applications and research in various fields.

This partnership puts Meta in direct competition with other AI language models, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4, as both companies vie to lead the way in AI innovation and development.

Previously, Jack Dorsey commended Zuckerberg’s choice to open-source their large language model. He expressed his respect, noting that open sourcing allows for more comprehensive access to technology and encourages further innovation as people can build upon it.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

