Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck Spotted Testing On Californian Streets With Calibration Equipment

The much-anticipated Tesla Cybertruck, introduced recently by CEO Elon Musk, has been spotted again, this time with calibration equipment attached, Teslarati reports.

Calibration in Progress: The sighting of the Cybertruck, with its distinctive angular design, has sparked speculation about the development progress.

Tesla has previously used this type of calibration testing to check how well their other car models work. Before they began delivering the Model Y in early 2020, they tested cars equipped with calibration tools on California highways. This helped Tesla gather important information on things such as how well the car’s frame performs and how the wheels interact with the road.

Anticipation Builds: The Cybertruck, announced by Tesla Inc. TSLA in 2019, has been the subject of intense interest and speculation. The latest sighting comes at a time of increased scrutiny of safety standards maintained by Tesla vehicles.

Image By Mike Mareen On Shutterstock