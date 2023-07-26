Nasdaq, J.B. Hunt Transport And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq 100 closed higher on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it could be a preplanned sale, or could indicate their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales.

Nasdaq

The Trade: Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ Executive Vice President Ann Dennison sold a total of 5,100 shares at an average price of $50.05. The insider received around $255,255 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Nasdaq reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 4% Y/Y to $925 million, beating the consensus of $914.9 million.

Nasdaq reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 4% Y/Y to $925 million, beating the consensus of $914.9 million. What Nasdaq Does: Founded in 1971, Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its market-services business (about 35% of sales), the company sells and distributes market data as well as offers Nasdaq-branded indexes to asset managers and investors through its information-services segment (30%).

J.B. Hunt Transport

The Trade: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT EVP and COO Nicholas Hobbs sold a total of 3,716 shares at an average price of $198.78. The insider received around $738,650 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: J.B. Hunt Transport reported downbeat results for the second quarter.

J.B. Hunt Transport reported downbeat results for the second quarter. What J.B. Hunt Transport Does: J.B. Hunt Transport Services ranks among the top surface transportation companies in North America by revenue.

Targa Resources

The Trade: Targa Resources Corp. TRGP Senior VP and CAO Julie H Boushka sold a total of 2,184 shares at an average price of $80.00. The insider received around $ $174,720 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Morgan Stanley recently maintained Targa Resources with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $108 to $106.

Morgan Stanley recently maintained Targa Resources with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $108 to $106. What Targa Resources Does: Targa Resources is a midstream firm that primarily operates gathering and processing assets with substantial positions in the Permian, Stack, Scoop, and Bakken plays.

Cohen & Steers

The Trade: Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS Chief Accounting Officer Elena Dulik sold a total of 1,950 shares at an average price of $66.12. The insider received around $128,934 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Cohen & Steers reported a decline in its second-quarter EPS.

Cohen & Steers reported a decline in its second-quarter EPS. What Cohen & Steers Does: Cohen & Steers is a niche asset manager concentrating on real estate securities.

