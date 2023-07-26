AT&T Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 26, 2023 2:40 AM | 2 min read

AT&T Inc. T is expected to report its second-quarter financial results, before the opening bell on July 26, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 54 cents per share, down from year-ago earnings of 65 cents per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $26.91 billion.

AT&T shares fell 1% to close at $14.80 on Tuesday.

  • Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $16 to $17 on July 25, 2023. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $23 to $22 on July 14, 2023. This analyst sees around 49% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Barclays analyst Kannan Ventakeshwar maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $18 to $17 on July 6, 2023. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 62%.
  • LightShed Partners analyst Walter Piecyk downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on Feb. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $20 on Dec. 15, 2022. This analyst sees around 35% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.

 

