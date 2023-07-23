Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck Spotted Sporting Clever Disguise, Masquerading As Ford F-150

A leaked image from a Tesla TSLA shows a Tesla Cybertruck with a wrap that makes it look like a Ford F-150, Electrek reports.

Is Tesla Trolling or Testing?: The images, shared by a Twitter user by the name Greggertruck, show the Cybertruck sporting a wrap that mimics the design of a traditional pickup truck. The tweet read, “I am…. Confused. But enjoy this shot. [Elon Musk] troll level 69420 Cybertruck wrapped like an ICE F150 with its hood up.”

This move is seen as a playful jab by Tesla Inc. whose CEO, Elon Musk, has previously criticized pickup truck designs for their lack of innovation.

Frunk or No Frunk: The leaked image also raises questions about the presence of a front trunk, or ‘frunk’, in the Cybertruck.

The image suggests that if a frunk does exist, it would be relatively small. This would mark a departure from other Tesla models, all of which feature a frunk.

Image via Shutterstock