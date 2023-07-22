Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: Barbie Bonanza, Vertex's Promising Drug And Tesla Doubts

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.
In "It’s the Summer of Barbie. How That Could Revitalize Mattel Stock," Hannah Ziegler says that the box office success of the highly anticipated "Barbie" film could bode well for Mattel Inc MAT since the toy manufacturing and entertainment company, which is also behind brands like Polly Pockets and Hot Wheels, is developing 14 other films that will attempt to mimic Barbie's cultural impact.
In "AMC Stock Surges 67%. It Has Nothing to Do With Barbie and Oppenheimer," Ben Levisohn writes that shares of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC jumped after a judge inexplicably blocked the company from converting its so-called AMC Preferred Equity shares into common stock.
In "Drug Stock Vertex May See Boost From Non-Opioid Painkillers, Says Analyst," Bill Alpert cites one Leerink Partners analyst who raised his price target for Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX from $396 to $442 due to the promising potential of a drug that blocks pain signals in the peripheral nerves outside of the central nervous system.
In "Tesla Bulls Say They Love the Stock. Trading Data Suggest That Might Not Be True," Al Root writes that the trading volume of leading EV maker Tesla Inc TSLA suggests that "there might be a lot fewer true bulls than investors assume."
In "Roku Stock Has Surged. Earnings Will Test the Rally,' Connor Smith writes that one Wedbush analyst is high on Roku Inc ROKU and believes that the company's new products and features will help drive user growth.
