JFK's Grandson Says RFK Jr.'s Presidential Bid Is For 'Personal Gain And Fame:' Endorses Biden

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, has publicly criticized Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 2024 White House bid, endorsing President Joe Biden instead.

What Happened: In a video posted on Instagram, Schlossberg expressed his disappointment with his cousin’s presidential campaign, describing it as an “embarrassment.”

He accused RFK Jr. of “trading in on Camelot, celebrity conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame," The Hill reported.

Schlossberg praised Biden’s leadership, citing his efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic and his progressive policies.

See Also: RFK Jr. Refuses To Pledge Support For Biden If Defeated In Primary: ‘My Plan Is To Win, I Don’t Have A Plan B’

RFK Jr., an environmental lawyer and vaccine skeptic, has drawn criticism for his controversial comments about COVID-19 and vaccines. He recently suggested that COVID-19 may have been “deliberately targeted” to certain demographics and races, sparking backlash from the White House and other public figures.

His controversial views on vaccines and COVID-19 have drawn criticism from various quarters, including his own family members.

Despite this, RFK Jr. has received praise from former President Donald Trump, who described him as a “very smart guy.”

Read Next: RFK Jr. Says Will Not Attack Political Opponents Personally, Proud That President Trump Likes Me

Robert F. Kennedy Jr Photo by In The Light Photography on Shutterstock