California Powerball Player Strikes Gold: Wins $1.08B, Third-Largest Jackpot Ever

A Powerball player in California has hit the jackpot, winning a staggering $1.08 billion, marking the third-largest prize in the lottery game’s history, The New York Post reports.

The Winning Numbers: The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, and the Powerball 24. The lucky ticket was sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market convenience store in downtown Los Angeles.

The new billionaire now has the option to choose between the $1.08 billion payday or a lump sum payment estimated at $558.1 million.

Other Winners: Alongside the jackpot winner, three ticket holders won a $2 million prize for matching each of the white balls and the Power Play. Additionally, thirty-six people, including 2 in New Jersey and 5 in New York, matched all five white balls for the $1 million prize.

Previous Record: The win comes after 39 drawings without a jackpot winner, dating back to April 19 when a ticket holder in Ohio won $252.6 million. The odds of winning the Grand Prize jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338.

In November, a California man, Edwin Castro, won $2.04 billion marking the largest jackpot in the history of Powerball.

