TikTok Cracks Down On Health Influencers Amid Growing Popularity Of 'Miracle' Weight Loss Drug Ozempic

In response to the growing popularity of GLP-1 based weight loss drugs, TikTok has taken action against users who frequently post about these medications, STAT News reports.

Content Crackdown: Many accounts were suspended in early July, including those of content creators who discuss their weight loss journeys and monetize the platform through partnerships with telehealth companies that prescribe GLP-1s and other weight loss drugs.

“We remove content and ban accounts that promote disordered eating or dangerous weight loss behaviors and do not permit ads for weight loss drugs or supplements,” said Jessica Allen, a TikTok spokesperson.

Industry Insight: Brooke Boyarsky Pratt, founder and CEO of obesity care company knownwell said, "My hunch is TikTok may be worried about this potential avalanche of concern coming from both irresponsible prescribing that may be happening, as well as compounded drugs that we know should not be in the market to begin with.”

GLP-1 Drugs and TikTok: Novo Nordisk‘s GLP-1 drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, commonly referred to as the ‘Miracle’ weight loss drugs, have obtained approval for chronic weight management in individuals with obesity or overweight and at least one weight-related condition. Since receiving approval, the demand for these drugs has surged dramatically, fueled by their widespread popularity among celebrities like Elon Musk.

Content Creators’ Concerns: Owners of the banned accounts expressed frustration over the ban, pointing out the importance of reducing stigma about obesity treatment on the platform.

"A lot of patients that are using these medications, they were sharing their stories, and I think for them this was a big part of their community," said physician Myra Ahmad, co-founder and CEO of digital obesity company Mochi Health.

