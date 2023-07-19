Elon Musk Drops Clues About Tesla's Potential Partnership With 'Major' Automaker To License Self-Driving Tech

On Wednesday, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, confirmed that the company is in early discussions to license its self-driving technology to a major automaker.

What Happened: According to Electrek, Musk emphasized Tesla’s openness to licensing its Autopilot/Full Self-Driving package during the Q2 2022 earnings call.

Musk said Tesla is currently in "early talks" with a "major OEM" about licensing its Autopilot/Full Self-Driving package.

The potential partnership would involve integrating Tesla’s self-driving computer and camera system into the vehicles of the unnamed automaker, a task that would require significant effort due to the differing approaches to autonomous driving technology between Tesla and most other automakers.

Why It Matters: This development comes amid increasing scrutiny of Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features. Tesla’s Autopilot has been linked to 736 accidents and 17 fatalities in the U.S. since 2019.

Despite these concerns, Tesla maintains that its vehicles equipped with Autopilot and Full Self-Driving are safer than the average U.S. vehicle, citing a lower accident rate per million miles. However, a leaked data report revealed thousands of customer complaints regarding self-acceleration issues and braking problems.

