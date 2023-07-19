Tesla Brings Up Cyber Canopy On Supercharger Amid Scorching US Heatwave

Electric Vehicle giant Tesla Inc TSLA will put a solar “cyber canopy” over its new supercharger in Massachusetts.

What Happened: As per pictures of the Supercharger plan circulating on Twitter, the supercharger with 20 stalls will come up near Canton in Massachusetts and a “cyber canopy” will cover most chargers. Tesla confirmed the same by retweeting the tweet with the caption, “Charing on (sun emoji) coming soon.”

More details on the cyber canopy are not available as of now.

The new plan comes when the U.S. is experiencing extreme heat during the summer. According to experts from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), June 2023 was record hot for some parts of the U.S. while other locations were roiled by severe weather. For Massachusetts, the January-June period this year ranked as its second-warmest on record.

Why It Matters: In September last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the long-term vision at Tesla involves supercharger locations with solar and batteries.

The claim, however, dates years back and has been reiterated on several occasions. In June 2017, Musk said that all superchargers are being converted to solar and battery power. Almost all superchargers will be disconnected from the grid over time, he added.

When California was struck by power outages in October 2019, Musk said that the supercharger stations in affected regions will have Tesla powerpacks and Tesla solar deployed. “Goal is 24/7 clean power with no blackouts,” Musk then said.

