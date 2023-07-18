Trump Faces High-Stakes Hearing In Mar-A-Lago Docs Case: Judge's Decision Could Impact 2024 Election, Fate Of The Nation

Former President Donald Trump will learn Tuesday about when he will stand trial on charges of breaching the Espionage Act for his mishandling of classified national security documents.

The pretrial hearing Tuesday comes as the 45th president prepares to solidify power within the executive branch if he’s re-elected.

Trump's Tuesday Court Date: At 2 p.m. ET, U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon will preside over a hearing where lawyers will present their arguments influencing her decision on the timing and procedure of Trump's trial, according to Politico — a decision that is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the 2024 presidential election and the future of the nation.

The hearing is scheduled to take place in Fort Pierce, Florida, at Cannon’s home courthouse, according to the outlet. This is the first hearing conducted by Cannon regarding this case, which was initiated when federal prosecutors, led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, indicted Trump last month. Previous court sessions in the case were held in Miami under the supervision of federal magistrate judges.

Timing Of Trump's Trial: The primary question at hand is how Cannon, who is a Trump appointee, will handle the trial schedule in relation to the upcoming 2024 election.

Trump argues that a fair trial cannot be conducted before November 2024 and has asked for an indefinite delay, while the Justice Department maintains the trial should proceed promptly, preferably in December, without being influenced by Trump's political candidacy, according to the publication.

Trump's Busy Court Calendar: In addition to the trial schedule, Cannon will have to consider Trump's other legal obligations. Trump is already facing multiple legal proceedings, including fraud charges against his business empire in New York.

Cannon initially said that for the classified procedures hearing, Trump and his co-defendant Walt Nauta (Trump's longtime personal aide accused of assisting him in concealing classified documents) didn't need to be present, just their lawyers. However, with the hearing's scope now widened to include trial schedules, their presence becomes more important.

A written or verbal agreement to miss this hearing from the defendants themselves is typically required, but this hasn't happened yet.

Photo: Shutterstock