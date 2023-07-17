Tesla Model S 'Pure Joy On Tap,' Says CEO Elon Musk

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, on Saturday, called the company’s Model S car a ‘pure joy on tap.’

The CEO responded to a user who termed her Model S Plaid the absolute best and safest vehicle she has ever driven and owned. The user, also a Tesla shareholder, also called it top-of-the-line. She was formerly a BMW M3 convertible driver.

“I love my S too. It is pure joy on tap,” Musk wrote.

Why It Matters: Musk has termed the Model S Plaid ‘incredible,’ ‘fun,’ sublime,’ ‘sick,’ and ‘alien technology’ on different occasions. Deliveries of the high-performance version of Tesla’s flagship electric sedan started in 2021 after teasing it since 2019.

In June, Tesla tweeted out saying that the Model S Plaid with track pack set a new lap record for a production electric vehicle at Nürburgring. The lap time of 7:25.231 beat the previous record set by Volkswagen AG-owned Porsche's Taycan Turbo S by more than eight seconds.

The CEO delivered his first Model S in red and black in 2012. Roughly eight years later, in 2020, he said that the Model S remains his favorite car to drive.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tesla Supercharges Referral Program With Expanded Rewards: What You Should Know