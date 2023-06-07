Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday praised the Model S Plaid.

What Happened: “The Tesla Plaid Model S is incredible,” said Musk. He was responding to a Twitter user recounting the record Tesla Model S Plaid with track pack set at Nürburgring, the legendary test track in the German town of Nürburg, over the weekend.

“Personally, I can testify, The Plaid is a true beast and incredible to drive,” the user wrote while adding that the Tesla’s Roadster 2 is still to come.

On Saturday, Tesla took to Twitter to say that the Model S Plaid with track pack set a new lap record for a production electric vehicle at Nürburgring. The lap time of 7:25.231 beat the previous record set by Volkswagen AG-owned Porsche’s Taycan Turbo S by more than eight seconds.

Why It Matters: “One track, one lap, one lap time – the lap record on the Nürburgring is the ultimate achievement for all manufacturers championing sporty driving,” Nürburgring says on its website.

Last month, Musk responded to a Twitter user asking if Tesla’s Roadster will be able to beat the record set by Rimac’s Nevera EV with a “lol.” Nevera went from 0-249 miles per hour in a record 29.93 seconds to win the title for the fastest top speed of a production electric car.

The Roadster, the “quickest car in the world” according to the Tesla website, is expected to reach production by the end of next year. The design and engineering of the vehicle will be completed this year, Musk said on Twitter Spaces hosted by Ford CEO Jim Farley late last month.

