 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla To Deliver Model S Plaid On June 3; Musk Calls It 'Fastest Production Car Ever'
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 6:11am   Comments
Share:
Tesla To Deliver Model S Plaid On June 3; Musk Calls It 'Fastest Production Car Ever'

Amid his preoccupation with dictating the fortunes of the crypto realm through stray tweets, Tesla, Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) flamboyant CEO Elon Musk has some tidings to offer for the company's customers.  

What Happened:  Musk announced through a tweet that Tesla had scheduled the delivery event for the Model S Plaid sedan at its California factory on June 3. Musk said that Plaid will be the fastest ever car, capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 miles per hour in two seconds. The Model S Plaid is a performance variant of Tesla's Model S five-door liftback EV sedan launched in 2012.

Tesla had introduced the Plaid variant and an upgraded version of the existing Model S sedan in late January. In the company's first-quarter earnings call in late April, Musk announced that deliveries of the new Model S, with a revised interior, new battery pack, new drive units, and new internal electronics, may begin in May.

Related Link: Tesla's Musk Responds To Wave Of New Electric Vehicle Manufacturers: 'Prototype Easy, Production Hard'

Plaid Specs:  Specifications available on Tesla's website show that the Plaid can hit 200 miles per hour top speed and has a peak power of 1,020 horsepower. It has a range of 390 miles. The Plaid would have three independent motors, each with a carbon-sleeved rotor that maintained peak power output even at top speed. Tesla claims it to have the lowest drag. It would have a starting price of $114,490.

Tesla currently allows ordering for a Plaid with a non-refundable order fee of $100. The company had earlier hinted at delivering the Plaid variant in August or September. A Model S Plaid+ version is also in the works, which is not expected to be available until the middle of 2022. It is said to have an even better range of 520 miles and has the performance capability to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour under 1.99 seconds.

Related Link:  Where Are Tesla's Profits Coming From? (Hint: It's Not Cars)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Amid Elon Musk's Dogecoin Endorsement, SEC Warns On Investing In Anything On The Word Of 'Someone Famous'
Elon Musk Bringing Up Environmental Concerns Will Be 'Changing Point' For Bitcoin, Says CEO Of Green Mining Company
Cathie Wood Buys Another $39M Tesla Shares On Dip, Also Adds Bitcoin Plays Square, Coinbase
How One Cryptocurrency Has Fueled Surge In Hard Drive Manufacturing Stocks
Ford Set To Announce EV Battery Joint Venture With SK Innovation Thursday: Report
Tesla Could Find An Even Bigger Market In India Than China, Says Analyst
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles electric vehicles EVsNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com