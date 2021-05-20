Tesla To Deliver Model S Plaid On June 3; Musk Calls It 'Fastest Production Car Ever'

Amid his preoccupation with dictating the fortunes of the crypto realm through stray tweets, Tesla, Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) flamboyant CEO Elon Musk has some tidings to offer for the company's customers.

What Happened: Musk announced through a tweet that Tesla had scheduled the delivery event for the Model S Plaid sedan at its California factory on June 3. Musk said that Plaid will be the fastest ever car, capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 miles per hour in two seconds. The Model S Plaid is a performance variant of Tesla's Model S five-door liftback EV sedan launched in 2012.

Tesla had introduced the Plaid variant and an upgraded version of the existing Model S sedan in late January. In the company's first-quarter earnings call in late April, Musk announced that deliveries of the new Model S, with a revised interior, new battery pack, new drive units, and new internal electronics, may begin in May.

Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event

June 3 at our California factory Fastest production car ever

0 to 60mph in under 2 secs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2021

Plaid Specs: Specifications available on Tesla's website show that the Plaid can hit 200 miles per hour top speed and has a peak power of 1,020 horsepower. It has a range of 390 miles. The Plaid would have three independent motors, each with a carbon-sleeved rotor that maintained peak power output even at top speed. Tesla claims it to have the lowest drag. It would have a starting price of $114,490.

Tesla currently allows ordering for a Plaid with a non-refundable order fee of $100. The company had earlier hinted at delivering the Plaid variant in August or September. A Model S Plaid+ version is also in the works, which is not expected to be available until the middle of 2022. It is said to have an even better range of 520 miles and has the performance capability to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour under 1.99 seconds.

