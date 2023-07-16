Jack Dorsey Mocks Mark Zuckerberg For Sending A Follow Request On Threads: "Too Soon"

Engagement on Meta Platforms Inc.'s META social media app Threads has seen a significant drop in daily active users and time spent on the app, despite hitting 100 million users in just five days.

Amid the news, Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, playfully took a jab at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg when he received a follow request from him on the new platform.

On Saturday, Dorsey posted a screenshot on Twitter showing Zuckerberg’s follow request on Threads. "Too soon b," he wrote in the post's caption.

Earlier this month, Dorsey criticized Meta's product for resembling the microblogging platform. In response to a tweet highlighting the similarities between Twitter and other social media networks (including Meta's Threads, Dorsey's new platform Bluesky, Mastodon and Post News), Dorsey tweeted, "We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones,"

One Twitter user, however, took the opportunity to say that Dorsey was responsible for creating "two of the seven clones." In response, Dorsey clarified that Bluesky and Nostr were protocols designed for Twitter to build upon.

Photo: Shutterstock