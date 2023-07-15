Andrew Tate Says He Was Paid Over $20,000 Under Twitter's Content Creator Plan

Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate said that he's been paid more than $20,000 under Twitter's head Elon Musk's new plan to reward content creators.

What Happened: Tate, who is being indicted on rape and human trafficking charges, shared a screenshot of his earnings on Twitter on Thursday.

The screenshot shows a message from Twitter notifying the controversial influencer, who has amassed over 7.2 million followers on the social media platform, of a deposit of $20,379 into his Stripe account as mandated by Twitter's ad revenue-sharing program for creators.

The 36-year-old Tate said that every penny would be directed toward tatepledge.com.

Tate returned to Twitter in November, after Musk reinstated his account following the billionaire entrepreneur's notable acquisition of the social media platform for $44 billion in October 2022.

Previously, Tate had been banned from the platform in 2017 due to violations of Twitter's terms of service. He had shared a series of derogatory comments aimed toward women, which were deemed as "toxic."

In June, Musk announced the introduction of a payment scheme for content creators. In a tweet, he revealed that "X/Twitter" would start compensating creators for ads displayed in their replies. The first batch of payments amounted to $5 million.

He noted that creators interested in participating in the program must undergo the verification process on the platform.

In June, Tate offered to become Musk's trainer in a cage match with Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

