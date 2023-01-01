Musk Questioned About Partying With Andrew Tate: 'To The Best Of My Knowledge, I Have Never Met Him'

Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested in Romania on Thursday on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group.

On Friday, a Romanian court extended their detention for 30 days, reports Reuters.

Prosecutors said that the Tate brothers had been under a criminal investigation since April, and alleged that authorities found six women the suspects had sexually exploited.

Amid Tate's arrest, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted a meme with an image of Keanu Reeves in the film "The Matrix."

One of Musk's followers tweeted that he knows Tate and went to one of his sex parties.

Musk responded to him, saying he had never met Tate before.

After his arrest, Tate blamed the matrix for getting him arrested.

Previously, Tate has said he believes we live in a computer-controlled matrix where people are programmed to work until they die, reports the Daily Mail.

"We live in a matrix because the machines are using our body heat and our efforts and our ingenuity," the Daily Mail quoted Tate speaking on the "Real Talk with Zuby" podcast.

Tate had been previously banned from Twitter, until Musk reinstated him back on the social media platform on Nov. 17.

Photo: Courtesy of Haddad Media on flickr.