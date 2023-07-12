Tucker Carlson Tells Andrew Tate It Would Be Easier To Create A Fake Crypto Like FTX: 'Steal Billions ... You'd Be Sort Of A Hero'

Political commentator Tucker Carlson on Wednesday engaged in a Twitter show with controversial internet personality and kickboxer Andrew Tate, during which he took a dig at Sam Bankman Fried, co-founder of defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

What Happened: During the interview, Carlson posed a hypothetical question to Tate, asking if it would have been easier for him to orchestrate a massive financial crypto crime, defrauding billions of dollars and creating a fake cryptocurrency similar to FTX. In his remark, Carlson suggested that such actions could even make Tate a hero.

“Wouldn’t it just have been easier to commit a massive financial crime and defraud people of billions? Come up with a fake cryptocurrency, call it like, I don’t know. FTX? Or just give a name to it? Steal billions. Get your parents involved and buy a bunch of real estate in the Bahamas, and then like, you’d be sort of a hero, right?" he said.

Why It Matters: In response, Tate pointed out his belief that the public perception and consequences of being accused of a financial crime differ significantly from accusations in other spheres.

"If I was accused of a financial crime, my name would not be slandered. And I would have certainly made a lot more money than TikTok because I don’t think TikTok even pays you for views," Tate said.

This interview comes on the heels of Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, facing serious charges.

Last month, the Tate brothers were officially charged with human trafficking, rape, belonging to an organized criminal group, unauthorized access to a computer system, and inciting violence.

Romanian prosecutors have also seized 21 Bitcoins BTC/USD from the Tate brothers worth around $560,000.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $30,599, up 0.38%, in the last 24 hours, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

