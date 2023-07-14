Nokia, Ericsson And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. THRX shares tumbled 67.6% to $3.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to discontinue enrollment in Phase 1/2 study and terminate development of THE-630 in patients with GIST.

Leslie's, Inc. LESL shares dipped 27.8% to $6.87 in pre-market trading after the company released preliminary results for its fiscal third quarter and announced a CFO transition. The company said it expects fiscal third-quarter revenue to come in at $611 million versus estimates of $703.74 million and seed adjusted earnings in a range of 39 cents to 41 cents per share versus estimates of 69 cents per share. Leslie's also announced that CFO Steve Weddell is stepping down from his role, effective Aug. 7.

Nokia Oyj NOK shares tumbled 9.4% to $3.94 in pre-market trading after the company reduced net sales guidance and narrowed its operating margin outlook for 2023.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC shares declined 8.2% to $5.27 in pre-market trading after the company posted a loss for the second quarter.

Lilium N.V. LILM shares fell 7.7% to $1.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported the launch of public offering of Class A ordinary shares and concurrent private placement offering.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS shares declined 6.8% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after surging over 33% on Thursday.

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM shares fell 3.8% to $36.56 in pre-market trading. Benchmark recently reiterated Trip.com Group with a Buy and maintained a $55 price target.

