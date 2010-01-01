Arpit Nayak

Arpit Nayak

Benzinga Staff Writer

Colgate Will Bet On Science, Won&#39;t Compete With Patanjali&#39;s Ayurveda, Says CEO
Colgate Will Bet On Science, Won't Compete With Patanjali's Ayurveda, Says CEO
Wallace sees immense growth potential in India, driven by factors such as consumption, premiumisation, category expansion and the rapid development of the middle class.
This Large Cap Railway Stock Has Gained 110% This Year And Is Shooting Up Today
This Large Cap Railway Stock Has Gained 110% This Year And Is Shooting Up Today
The total contract value of the work order is ₹67.95 crore, which includes goods and services tax (GST).
Why Bajaj Finance Shares Are Climbing To Record Highs Today
Why Bajaj Finance Shares Are Climbing To Record Highs Today
This marks Bajaj Finance's fourth QIP fundraising effort in the past eight years. Previously, it raised ₹8,500 crore in November 2019, ₹4,500 crore in September 2017, and ₹1,400 crore in June 2015.
Why IndiGo Stock Is Gaining After Big Announcement
Why IndiGo Stock Is Gaining After Big Announcement
Under this new pricing structure, passengers booking IndiGo flights will incur a fuel charge per sector, determined by the sector's distance.
Urban Company On ONDC? Top Executive Says Network Looking To Bring Skill-Based Services Onto Platform
Urban Company On ONDC? Top Executive Says Network Looking To Bring Skill-Based Services Onto Platform
Joshi said various sectors have approached the network for categories currently not supported on the network, one of which is skill-based services, but it will require specific protocol development to enable it and then onboard network participants.
What Bangladesh Has To Do With This LIC-Backed Railway Stock&#39;s Jump Today
What Bangladesh Has To Do With This LIC-Backed Railway Stock's Jump Today
The firm said the estimated order value is of the contract was around $111 million (₹924 crore).
Sajjan Jindal Said To Have Struck Deal To Take MG Motor India Away From Chinese Control
Sajjan Jindal Said To Have Struck Deal To Take MG Motor India Away From Chinese Control
MG Motors India, currently facing escalating losses, is likely to be valued at ₹7,000 crore-₹8,000 crore, significantly lower than the initial demand of $8 billion-$10 billion.
Why This Rekha Jhunjhunwala-Backed Small Cap Stock Is Surging 6% Today
Why This Rekha Jhunjhunwala-Backed Small Cap Stock Is Surging 6% Today
Following the transaction, Publishme will undergo a name change to Nodwin Gaming in the Middle East while retaining the Publishme identity in its original market, Turkey.
Why Did ITC Shares Dip To 1-Month Low Today?
Why Did ITC Shares Dip To 1-Month Low Today?
Currently, tobacco products, such as cigarettes, chewing tobacco and gutkha, are subject to GST, compensation cess, basic excise duty, and national calamity contingent duty (NCCD).
Trevor Noah Thanks Indian Fans, Vows To Return To Bengaluru For &#39;Best Show Ever&#39; After Cancellation
Trevor Noah Thanks Indian Fans, Vows To Return To Bengaluru For 'Best Show Ever' After Cancellation
The promise comes in the wake of a previously cancelled show in Bengaluru, where Noah was slated to perform at the Manpho Convention Centre on September 27 and 28.
TCS To Aid In Digital Revamp Of UK&#39;s 3rd Largest Supermarket Chain After Walmart Exits Asda
TCS To Aid In Digital Revamp Of UK's 3rd Largest Supermarket Chain After Walmart Exits Asda
TCS said it will leverage its expertise in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity to assist Asda in executing a seamless, secure and timely divestiture.
Why HDFC Bank&#39;s Share Price Fell Below ₹1,500 On Wednesday
Why HDFC Bank's Share Price Fell Below ₹1,500 On Wednesday
Brokerage Jefferies said this management revamp may aim to enhance execution to drive growth in mortgages, where Arvind Kapil will get exclusive charge, and optimise branch ramp-up, where responsibilities will be split geographically.
5 Lessons FrontRow Co-Founder Learnt From The Edtech Firm&#39;s Rise And Fall
5 Lessons FrontRow Co-Founder Learnt From The Edtech Firm's Rise And Fall
Ishaan Preet Singh shared the invaluable lessons he learnt from the startup's journey, offering a candid look at the challenges and insights that came from the rise and fall of the hobby learning platform.
Bollywood In Bahrain: Dramatic Twist In This Times Group Firm&#39;s Middle-East Adventures
Bollywood In Bahrain: Dramatic Twist In This Times Group Firm's Middle-East Adventures
The firm had until recently been seeking the early termination of its contract to run a radio station through unit Mirchi Bahrain by December 31, 2022.
Why Zomato Shares Are Up On Cricket World Cup Hopes And Pizza&#39;s Loss Of Favour
Why Zomato Shares Are Up On Cricket World Cup Hopes And Pizza's Loss Of Favour
In previous World Cups, Jubilant FoodWorks, the operator of Domino's Pizza in India, held the mantle of the biggest beneficiary due to its speedy delivery service.
Godrej Family Empire Set To Be Split As Major Talks Said To Have Begun
Godrej Family Empire Set To Be Split As Major Talks Said To Have Begun
Key specifics under discussion include the usage of the Godrej brand name post-split, potential royalty payments and the valuation of land assets currently held by G&B.
Dunzo Founder Exits, Adani Solar Ramps Up Capacity And More: Stories From The Weekend You Can&#39;t To Miss
Dunzo Founder Exits, Adani Solar Ramps Up Capacity And More: Stories From The Weekend You Can't To Miss
All the top stories from the weekend in one convenient spot.
Why Vedanta Shares Are Climbing After Hindustan Zinc&#39;s Board Meeting
Why Vedanta Shares Are Climbing After Hindustan Zinc's Board Meeting
The restructuring plan could unlock value and help Vedanta, which holds a 64.9% stake in the subsidiary, service its massive debt load.
US FDA Plans To Keep Indian Pharma On Toes With More Surprise Inspections: Report
US FDA Plans To Keep Indian Pharma On Toes With More Surprise Inspections: Report
During the COVID-19 pandemic, inspections of Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities by the US FDA decreased. However, a US House panel expressed concerns in July regarding the FDA's oversight of manufacturing facilities in India and China and its reliance on foreign drug manufacturers.
Why These Two Adani Group Stocks Are Sliding Today
Why These Two Adani Group Stocks Are Sliding Today
Notably, in 2022, IHC had invested a significant $2 billion (₹16,622 crore) as primary capital across three Adani group companies.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved