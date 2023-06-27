Are Warren Buffett And Charlie Munger At Odds? Berkshire's BYD Sell-Off Leaves Investors Guessing

Warren Buffett‘s Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. BRKA has been steadily reducing its stake in Chinese EV maker BYD Co Ltd BYDDY BYDDF, sparking speculation of a divergence in investment strategies between Buffett and his deputy, Charlie Munger.

What Happened: The latest sale involved Berkshire offloading around 2.53 million Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD valued at $86.3 million, Reuters reported. This transaction took place on June 19, and Berkshire’s stake now stands at 8.98%.

This follows a previous sale in May when Berkshire sold 1.96 million BYD shares for $59 million, lowering its holding below 10%. It is reported that Berkshire has cut its BYD stake by half since August 2022, amidst a price war among Chinese EV makers.

Berkshire first invested in BYD in 2008, purchasing 225 million shares valued at $230 million. Over the years, BYD’s stock has experienced significant growth.

Why It Matters: Munger has consistently expressed support for BYD and its CEO, Wang Chunafu. At Daily Journal‘s annual meeting in February, Munger praised BYD, stating that it was one of the best things he has done at Berkshire. He said he preferred BYD over Tesla, Inc. TSLA, highlighting BYD’s ability to maintain prices in China without cutting, unlike Tesla.

Reports suggest that Buffett’s recent divestment from BYD reflects his cautious approach to the automotive industry.

At Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting in May, Buffett expressed the challenges of the auto business and the difficulty of predicting long-term winners and losers.

It is worth noting that the sale of BYD shares may be a routine investment move by Berkshire to secure profits. Additionally, BYD’s diversified production of plug-in hybrids and EVs sets it apart from Tesla.

BYD vs TSLA: BYD’s sales figures demonstrate its strong performance, with 488,614 BEVs and 507,862 PHEVs sold in the first five months of this year, totaling 996,476 new energy vehicle sales, a 98% YoY increase.

Price Action: BYD’s U.S.-listed ADR closed Monday’s session at $64.71, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Nick Webb and Fortune Live Media on Flickr