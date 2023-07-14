Elon Musk Plans To Channel Inspector Clouseau From 'The Pink Panther'In Preparation For Mark Zuckerberg Fight

On Friday, Twitter owner Elon Musk shared his unique approach to preparing for a potential upcoming fight with Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

What Happened: Musk, known for his unconventional methods, tweeted that he plans to use the technique of the famous Inspector Clouseau for his fight preparation. “For fighting preparation, I'll use [the] technique of famous Inspector Clouseau & have Cato attack me at random moments,” Musk tweeted.

Musk’s tweet referred to the fictional French Inspector Jacques Clouseau of the “The Pink Panther” fame and his Chinese manservant Cato Fong who had been trained to attack him in long and vicious fights. It should be noted that Clouseau usually got the better of Cato in fights even though the inspector was attacked randomly.

Why It Matters: This tweet comes amidst a series of events that have been building up to a potential face-off between Musk and Zuckerberg.

The feud between the two billionaires has been escalating, with both parties showing signs of preparing for a physical confrontation. Zuckerberg has been training with a UFC champion, while Musk has been offered training by Andrew Tate.

The potential fight between Musk and Zuckerberg is not only a personal matter but also has implications for their respective companies, Twitter and Meta Platforms. The outcome of this fight could potentially impact the public perception of these tech giants and their leadership.

