Are Musk And Zuckerberg Going To Fight In The Roman Colosseum?

When in Rome, do as the Romans do. But the Romans haven’t fought in the Colosseum for 1,500 years. Could Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg take their fight there in 2023?



What Happened: In the late hours of Thursday, Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, sent Twitter into a frenzy with a tweet, “some chance fight happens in Colosseum,” followed by a second tweet admitting the need to work on his endurance.

As if the stakes weren’t high enough already, accompanying the tweet was a video clip from Monty Python’s “Life of Brian,” a comedic take on a Roman gladiator who drops dead of a heart attack before the fight can commence.

A possibly telling metaphor for Musk’s current predicament?

The tweet comes on the heels of a photograph posted by MIT artificial intelligence researcher Lex Fridman showing Musk and himself in a playful sparring session.

All of this is in preparation for a potential UFC-style cage fight against Zuckerberg, Meta Platforms Inc’s META co-founder and current CEO.

Yet, according to TMZ, the Italian Ministry of Culture’s Office quelled the Colosseum rumors, “There has been no formal contact from the ministry nor any written document.”

So, the possibility of a fight in the ancient Roman amphitheater is dubious at best, as the ministry said that any challenge in the historical setting must be non-violent.

Tech Titans In The Social Media Arena: The feud between Musk and Zuckerberg isn’t new. It started with the unsuccessful SpaceX launch carrying a Facebook-owned satellite in 2016, according to prior Benzinga reporting. The rivalry now lives in a space where both billionaires own social media platforms, Zuckerberg's Facebook to Musk's Twitter.

Regardless of whether the fight takes place, the idea already garnered immense publicity for both Musk and Zuckerberg, with Endeavor Group Holdings Inc's EDR Dana White, who is the UFC CEO, working to build out the event.

The Musk-Zuckerberg Showdown, Who Wins? Predicting the outcome is challenging, but Benzinga asked ChatGPT. Zuckerberg, with his white belt in jiu-jitsu, might have a slight upper hand. However, Musk, being physically larger, could use his size to his advantage.

Given the odds and the physical training of both individuals, ChatGPT leaned towards Zuckerberg as the more likely winner in a UFC cage fight against Musk.



Beyond The Brawl, Historical Insight Into The Colosseum: The Roman Colosseum, also known as the Flavian Amphitheater, began construction under the emperor Vespasian in around 72 AD and was completed in 80 AD under his successor and heir, Titus.

The last recorded games at the Colosseum were held in 523 AD under the reign of Theodoric the Great who was the king of the Ostrogoths and ruler of Italy — the exact number of fights held per year at the Colosseum isn’t well-documented.

Use of the Colosseum lessened after the fall of the Western Roman Empire in the 5th century.

Today, the Colosseum is mostly used as a tourist attraction, though it has been used for various types of performances. For instance, in 2007, the former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters performed “The Dark Side of the Moon” live at the Colosseum.

Speaking of the darker side, while the exact number of people who died in the Colosseum is unknown, it is estimated that hundreds of thousands of people and animals died in the Colosseum games.



