Bank Of America Adopts AI And Metaverse For New Employee Onboarding

Bank of America Corporation BAC has leaped into the future of employee onboarding by integrating artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

What Happened: Bank of America has implemented AI and the metaverse in its new employee onboarding process. The introduction of these technologies aims to provide an immersive training experience for recruits, enabling them to practice real-world scenarios and enhance their skills, reported Bloomberg.

Through virtual reality simulations, new hires can engage with various scenarios, such as handling customer complaints or responding to potential security threats. In addition to VR training, Bank of America utilizes AI-powered conversations to simulate client interactions.

Why It’s Important: Bank of America’s commitment to incorporating AI and the metaverse extends globally, with over 200,000 employees benefiting from this new-age training program, the report noted.

The organization has implemented AI coaches in its call centers, providing additional support and training opportunities for staff. Integrating AI and the metaverse has shown promising results, with participants reporting increased comfort in performing their job tasks.

Earlier this year, Apple Inc. AAPL took the tech world by storm with the debut of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms Inc. META has also unveiled its upcoming Quest 3 at a starting price of $499, much cheaper than Cupertino’s device, priced at $3,500.

