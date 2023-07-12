Silk Road Medical, Acadia Healthcare And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Silk Road Medical, Inc SILK shares tumbled 22.1% to $25.43 in pre-market trading. Silk Road Medical is expected to report financial results for the second quarter 2023 on Aug. 1, 2023. JP Morgan downgraded Silk Road Medical from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $50 to $28.

Coherent Corp. COHR shares declined 4.1% to $48.80 in pre-market trading. Coherent recently named Paul Silverstein as Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications.

Redfin Corporation RDFN shares fell 3.6% to $14.98 in pre-market trading after jumping around 24% on Tuesday.

TMC the metals company Inc. TMC shares fell 3.2% to $2.76 in pre-market trading. ThinkEquity recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $6 price target.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC shares fell 2.6% to $5.54 in pre-market trading.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC shares fell 2.6% to $77.00 in pre-market trading. Acadia Healthcare said on July 7, 2023, a jury awarded the plaintiff compensatory damages of $80 million and punitive damages of $405 million in third case. The company is evaluating all legal options and intends to challenge this verdict.

