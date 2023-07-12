Chris Christie Says Trump's Idea To Solve White House Cocaine Mystery Is 'So Stupid I Have No Clue What To Do With It'

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie criticized his primary contender and former president Donald Trump for attacking federal prosecutor Jack Smith while proposing an “idea” to solve the recent mystery of cocaine being discovered at the White House.

What Happened: Christie took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a Trump Truth Social post where the former president proposed that Smith, who is investigating him for classified documents, should be "Deranged."

"I have an idea. Get Deranged Jack Smith to take just a ‘tiny’ portion of the millions of dollars he is spending illegally ‘targeting’ me, and let him go to the White House with his army of thugs to solve the Cocaine dilemma. I'd bet they already know the answer, but just in case, it could be done in 5 minutes. Is it Crooked Joe and his wonderful son, Hunter? Release the findings, release the tapes. We can't have a crackhead in charge of our Nuclear Arsenal!!!," Trump wrote in his post.

Christie turned Trump’s comments into an opportunity to raise funds for his presidential campaign. "This is so stupid I have no clue what to do with it. But donate to get me on the debate stage and maybe I'll have something by then….," the former New Jersey governor wrote in a Twitter post.

Why It Matters: Amid the escalating competition for the Republican nomination, Trump and Christie have been launching a barrage of accusations against each other.

On Monday, Christie called Trump a "snake oil salesman" for lying about the size of his rally crowds and failing to keep his policy promises. Trump has also targeted Christie earlier for his weight.

Christie has faced an uphill battle since launching his campaign on June 6, currently polling at around 2.5% compared to Trump’s leading numbers in the GOP primary race, according to the RealClear Politics poll.

