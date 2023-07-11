Elon Musk Says Cybetruck's Camo Wrap Makes It 'Practically Invisible' — Take A Look

Tesla Inc CEO CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday made a tongue-in-cheek comment on the Cybertruck in camouflage wrap.

What Happened: The Cybertruck stands out on the road with its tank-like design and a camouflage wrap does little to change the fact.

Musk shared a picture of the truck seemingly from June when it was spotted on Charleston Road in Palo Alto with the caption, “Practically invisible.”

Last month, as the pictures from Palo Alto got shared on social media, Musk laughed, “Good thing we used camo lol.”

Why It Matters: During Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in May, Musk said that a delivery event for the vehicle will be held later this year. He added that it would be the vehicle he drives on a day-to-day basis and that he expects to sell 250,000-500,000 Cybertrucks every year once production is fully ramped up.

Co-founder and Managing Partner of Future Fund Gary Black believes that the Cybertruck will expand Tesla’s total addressable market and attract potential customers who may end up purchasing other Tesla models even if they don’t buy the Cybertruck.

"Tesla shorts really don’t get how important Cybertruck will be to growing the entire TSLA franchise in 2024," Black said in a tweet.

An analyst from Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management shares a similar opinion. “Low expectations for Tesla’s Cybertruck are based on a blind spot,” they said.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Elon Musk Takes Tesla Cybertruck For A Spin In Austin, Shares Photo