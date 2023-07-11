Broker Faces Difficulty Selling OceanGate Submersible Amidst Lingering Effects Of Titan Implosion: 'It Won't Sell'

Yacht broker Steve Reoch has been attempting to sell an OceanGate submersible for the past five years, but he now wants to disassociate himself from the vessel, Insider reports.

“I don’t want to have anything to do with it,” Reoch told Insider, just weeks after the Titan, another submersible from OceanGate, suffered a catastrophic implosion during one of its missions.

The Antipodes Submersible

The submersible in question, the Antipodes, was built by Perry Submersibles in 1996 and was purchased by OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush as the company’s first submersible. The Antipodes, which can seat five people and dive up to 1,000 feet deep, is currently listed for sale at $795,000.

Successful Expeditions

“Everyone came back OK,” Reoch said, referring to the numerous successful dives the Antipodes had under OceanGate, including a shark-spotting expedition with rapper Macklemore as a passenger.

Challenges in Selling

Despite the Antipodes’ successful track record, Reoch has struggled to find a buyer. He has even had to deal with prospective buyers who “weren’t legit” or were “flakes.” Now, Reoch is certain the sub won’t sell due to OceanGate’s recent halt of all exploration and commercial operations and the potential for years of litigation.

“We’re in the process of disassociating ourselves from the vessel because it won’t sell,” Reoch told Insider.

“Nobody’s going to be able to sell the submersible for years because of litigation — it’s a waste of my time and has been for five years.”

