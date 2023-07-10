Musk, Yaccarino Predict Record-Breaking Twitter Usage: Don't Want You 'Hanging By A Thread'

Despite recent reports of a decline in website traffic, Twitter’s CEO Linda Yaccarino and owner Elon Musk appear to be confident in the platform’s resilience as they anticipate record-breaking usage and screen time statistics.

What Happened: Twitter has experienced a significant drop in website traffic, with a reported decline of 5% compared to the same period in the previous week. Even more concerning for the company, this figure reflects an 11% year-over-year decrease.

However, amidst these reported setbacks, Twitter CEO took to the microblogging site to announce an impressive milestone — the largest usage day since February.

Adding to the buzz, Musk suggested that Twitter’s screen time usage could hit an all-time high in the coming week, citing the cumulative user seconds per day of phone screen time as the hardest metric to manipulate.

Why It’s Important: Twitter Spaces host Mario Nawfal, a staunch Musk supporter, pointed out that the number of sign-ups flaunted by Meta Platforms Inc. META, the parent company of Threads, should not be the sole metric of significance.

He argued that the true challenge lies in attracting daily active users or DAUs, saying convincing individuals to use a new app regularly is a much tougher task.

It is pertinent to note that within just five days of its launch, the Threads app has amassed an impressive user base of 100 million, surpassing OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, chatGPT’s record, which took two months to reach the same milestone.

Last week, Yaccarino’s call for unity sparked a contentious debate on the perceived disparity between paid and unpaid voices on Twitter.

Following Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, the microblogging platform experienced many impactful changes. These alterations encompassed substantial downsizing of the workforce and the controversial decision to reinstate banned accounts, notably including that of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Furthermore, Musk’s audacious endeavor to monetize the coveted blue verification badge and the introduction of features catering to paid users have positioned him as a central figure in the volatile landscape of social media.

