An explosive revelation has surfaced as the rivalry between Elon Musk's Twitter and Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Threads reaches new heights, putting Mark Zuckerberg's old messages and Facebook's privacy concerns under intense scrutiny.

What Happened: In a dramatic turn of events, a 19-year-old Zuckerberg’s instant message exchange has resurfaced, causing a fresh wave of concern over Facebook’s privacy practices and fueling the already intense rivalry between Twitter and Threads, the newly launched decentralized social media platform by Meta.

The Twitterverse was set ablaze when a user posted a screenshot of an old conversation in which Zuckerberg casually mentioned having access to a vast amount of personal information from Harvard University students.

The conversation, believed to have taken place shortly after Zuckerberg launched “The Facebook” from his college dorm room, sheds light on the early days of the social media giant and raises questions about its handling of user data, according to a 2010 report by Business Insider.

The leaked messages revealed an exchange between Zuckerberg and a friend, where the young entrepreneur boasts about having over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, and social networking profiles at his disposal.

When asked how he obtained such information, Zuckerberg nonchalantly states that people simply submitted it and expresses surprise over their willingness to trust him. In a startlingly dismissive remark, he then referred to these users as “d**b f**ks.”

The revelation quickly caught the attention of tech mogul Elon Musk, who responded to the post with two exclamation marks.

Why It's Important: The timing of this leak couldn’t be more significant, as Meta's Threads seems to be getting major eyeballs from netizens and experts alike.

While the impact of this revelation on Facebook’s user base and public perception remains to be seen, it undeniably raises serious questions about the company’s commitment to user privacy and the trust users place in social media platforms as custodians of their personal data.

As the battle between Twitter and Threads rages on, the spotlight on Zuckerberg’s past comments serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle to balance privacy concerns with the convenience and interconnectedness of the digital age.

